Click here to read the full article. Lucy Raven, an artist whose film installations explore cinema history and systems of power, has joined Lisson Gallery, making her one of the first artists included in this year’s Whitney Biennial to make the jump to an art-market juggernaut ahead of the show’s opening. The gallery, which has locations in New York, London, and Shanghai, as well as a planned one for Los Angeles, will represent her globally. “The gallery has a long history of showing video and film, and a long history of championing artists with practices that are more centered around installation and...

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO