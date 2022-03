PATRIOT, Ind. (WKRC) - A Switzerland County woman has been charged for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Nancy Barron was arrested Tuesday. According to court papers, Barron contacted the FBI the day after to report she had been inside the U.S. Capitol building on that day. She was first interviewed on Jan. 11, 2021.

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO