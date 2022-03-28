Switchfoot, Collective Soul to co-headline Fond du Lac County Fair show

FOND DU LAC - Rock bands Switchfoot and Collective Soul will join Seether as headliners for the Fond du Lac County Fair.

Both bands will perform July 23 on the Holiday Automotive Grandstand, organizers announced on Facebook Monday.

California-based Switchfoot put out its first album in 1997, but one of its most popular songs, "We Were Meant to Live," was released in the album "The Beautiful Letdown" in 2003, according to billboard.com.

The album was a double platinum breakthrough, and Switchfoot also won a Grammy for its 2009 album "Hello Hurricane."

Its newest album, "Interrobang," was released last year.

The band announced on its own Facebook page its summer tour with Collective Soul, the second band that will headline the same night.

"We've been friends with these guys for years now and can't wait to share the road and the stage with them this summer," the post reads.

Collective Soul formed out of Georgia and hit platinum with their debut album "Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid" from 1993, and the song "Shine" from the album made the band "jukebox heroes of a new generation," according to its website.

Even this year, "Shine" is Collective Soul's top song on Spotify. Other popular songs "Listen" and "Heavy" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1997 and 1999, respectively.

The band's newest album, 2019's "Blood," promises a continuation of its successful career, according to its website.

Tickets go on sale Friday on the Fond du Lac County Fair website. The tickets will be available in two levels: VIP tickets include free general admission parking at the fair, two free drinks and access to the VIP party zone; and general admission in the covered-seating grandstand or standing room on the track.

The 2022 Fond du Lac County Fair will run July 20 to 24. For more information, visit fonddulaccountyfair.com.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.