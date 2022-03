Even though Jen Landon's hyper-twangy Teeter hasn’t been a Yellowstone character that fans often expect to see anchoring an episode’s most important and consequential scenes, that doesn’t mean we aren’t hopeful for it. Thankfully, with Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western hit heading back to cable later this year for Season 5, viewers can definitely expect to see more Teeter on the way, as the actress was promoted to series regular for the upcoming episodes. And while it might not surprise anyone too much to learn this, Landon is pretty pleased with her evolving Yellowstone future, even if it does mean the character’s narrative stakes are also evolving.

