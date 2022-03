A horrific crash in Texas killed David Gilliland Racing hauler driver Steven Stotts and injured three other people. The aftermath of the accident, which happened at 4:25 am on March 8 on Interstate 20 just outside Longview, Texas, looks absolutely horrific. It’s just another reminder of how powerful big trucks are and the deadly consequences which can unfold when things go out of control.

