Billings police investigate stabbing of 16-year-old boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is accused in the Thursday morning stabbing death of a 54-year-old woman in Dundalk, authorities said. Raymond Swartz was arrested Thursday and booked into the Baltimore County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Stacy Franz, Baltimore County Police said. Officers were called to Swartz’s home in the 7300 block of Kirtley Road about 4 a.m. Thursday in response to a disturbance, police said. Upon arrival, they found Swartz walking in the road. After speaking with Swartz, officers went to his home where they found Franz, who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. She died at the scene. Swartz remains in custody without bond while awaiting court proceedings. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO