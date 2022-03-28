ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Billings police investigate stabbing of 16-year-old boy

By Billings Gazette
 22 hours ago

Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning. Police responded to the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive at 12:41 a.m. following a report of a physical altercation in the area, according to the department’s administrative...

