QSC Saturday Sessions - Lola Kristine

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s QSC's latest TouchMix Sessions video with Lola Kristine and friends performing her song, "You and Me." Filmed and recorded live using the TouchMix-16 digital mixer at Sweetspot Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The TouchMix-16 provided three monitor mixes for...

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

