Saginaw, MI

Daniel’s Grill in Saginaw closing after 4 years

By James Paxson
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Daniel’s Grill in Saginaw will be closing its doors after four years on April 2. In a social media post the owners said they are closing their doors but hoping they won’t be forever....

