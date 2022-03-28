ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon GO April Content Guide: Spotlights, Raids, Research, and More

By Jack O'Dwyer
We've broken down all the major events heading to Pokemon GO this April...

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Lush Jungle Raid Guide: How to Beat Tapu Lele

We've put together a guide for trainers looking to take down Tapu Lele and potentially add it to their PokeDex. Each island in the Alola region has its own guardian deity spirit. So, it only follows that during the Pokemon GO Season of Alola, trainers would be able to meet each guardian as they "progressed" through the region. Previously, Tapu Koko took center stage as the featured guardian while trainers completed the special Melemele Island research. With the advent of the Lush Jungle event, they'll now be able to study Akala Island and encounter Tapu Lele.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Event: Collection Challenge and Field Research Tasks

The Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Event is here for all of you Pokemon Go trainers. We have the Pokemon collection challenge in line for the event where trainers need to catch a specific set of Pokemon based on the theme. We also have a set of event-exclusive Field Research tasks to do for some amazing freebies. With the new dancing Alolan Pokemon, Oricorio coming in four different styles, the festivities start.
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Bringing Three More Alola Pokemon in New Event

Pokemon Go's Season of Alola continues to offer fans more content based on Pokemon Sun and Moon. Next week will see the start of the new Lush Jungle event, which will debut three Pokemon that first appeared in the Alola region: Fomantis, Lurantis, and Tapu Lele. The event is set to begin on March 22nd at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through March 29th at 8 p.m. local time. While the previous event featured Special Research centered on Melemele Island, this time around, the focus is on Akala Island. As we previously reported, all of this Special Research will be available through June 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Makes Big Changes to Community Day for April

Pokemon Go is introducing a new Pokemon with what's sure to be a controversial change to its monthly Community Day format. Earlier today, Niantic announced that it would have its April Community Day on April 23rd. The Community Day will introduce the popular Pokemon Stufful and its evolved form Bewear to the game for the very first time. However, the Community Day announcement came with an extra twist – the Community Day will run from 2 PM to 5 PM, marking the very first time that the game has shifted to a 3-hour Community Day format in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Current Raid Bosses Pokemon GO March 2022

We've written up a full list of Raid bosses that have appeared in Pokemon GO during March 2022 both before and after the Lush Jungle event. This information has been consolidated by Leek Duck (@LeekDuck), a local NYC trainer and Pokemon GO informant who also makes some copyright-free lo-fi beats for content creators. Leek Duck runs their own Pokemon GO-focused website where they organize information and create clear and concise graphics on Raid updates, research lines, and more. This resource has been available since March 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 2’s amazing 2021 sales figures spell doom for PSVR 2

According to new market research, Meta’s Quest 2 sold 8.7 million units in 2021, that amounts to almost double the total number of VR headsets sold in the previous year. The report - carried out by the International Data Corporation (IDC) (via Android Central) - shows that the Quest 2 was by far the most popular headset, making up 78% of all sales last year. A long way behind was DPVR which captured 5.1% of all sales and ByteDance's Pico VR devices came in third with 4.5%. HTC and iQIYI rounded out the top five, leaving both Sony and Valve nowhere to be seen.
VIDEO GAMES
