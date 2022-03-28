More Black Americans are buying guns. Is it driving up Black suicide rates?

KCUR/Kaiser Health News

ST. LOUIS – When Russell and Sharis Lewis want to unwind, they pack up their guns and drive from their home in a suburb north of St. Louis to an indoor range called the SharpShooter.

Russell takes aim at paper targets, including one labeled “snowflakes.”

“It’s just something about the power and being able to release that and let it go downrange,” he said. “It relaxes me.”

Sharis, Russell’s wife, practices with her new handgun, a Sig Sauer P365. She bought it because she’s been worried about the increasing crime in her area.

The Lewises are part of a growing cohort of African American gun owners. Nationwide, surveys found that 25% of Black adults owned a gun in 2021, up from 14% six years earlier.

Suicide rates have increased among young Black men. Experts believe the trends may be linked, because having a gun in the home increases suicide risk exponentially, for every person who lives there.

Bill Mays meanwhile works in the fraught space where gun ownership and suicide intersect.

As a firearms trainer and an advocate of “concealed carry,” Mays has been part of the St. Louis gun community for years. He said he knows how to talk with fellow gun enthusiasts in ways that health experts usually can’t – especially about sensitive subjects like suicide risk, mental health issues, and crisis management for gun owners.

“It’s a matter of, ‘If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, then what is it?’ I’m a duck!” Mays said. Mays is Black and works for the Safer Homes Collaborative, a project based at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The effort aims to persuade gun sellers, gun owners, and their relatives to create systems for temporarily preventing people experiencing a crisis from accessing firearms.

Stereotypes about who is “typically” at risk for suicide are changing. Reba Rice-Portwood said that when she was growing up in St. Louis in the 1970s and ’80s, suicide was seen as a problem that existed outside her African American community.

“When someone would die by suicide and if we heard about it on television or we read about it or something like that, we would always assume that it was a Caucasian,” said Rice-Portwood, 55.

Her thoughts about that changed abruptly and tragically several years ago when she lost Ricky, her son.

She strained to understand how her 22-year-old son, who was known to struggle with mental illness, managed to get a gun. And then, amid her grief and confusion, came some surprising news: Ricky’s fiancée had discovered she was pregnant.

Today, Rice-Portwood is raising her grandson, Jackson, who’s 6 years old.

After working many years inside jails, Rice-Portwood became a mental health counselor. Nowadays, she’s outspoken about the need to address trauma among young African Americans in St. Louis. She grapples with how to stop the spread of gun violence, especially when the proliferation of firearms in her community seems impossible to contain.

Despite what happened to her son, Rice-Portwood keeps a .380 pistol in a safe at home. Like Sharis Lewis, she’s a gun owner for one big reason: fear of crime. “Actually, I went to the grocery store about three weeks ago, you know, and was almost carjacked,” Rice-Portwood said. “That’s the reason why I still have it now.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.