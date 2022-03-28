ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville staffing agency to lay off more than 200 employees

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A temporary staffing agency is laying off more than 200 employees. Elite...

Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Lexington

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the wealthiest person in Lexington. Not only how she made her fortune but also how she has used their wealth to help others.
LEXINGTON, KY
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Manufacturer closing Seymour facilities

SEYMOUR, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Chicago-based consumer products manufacturer is shutting down its operations in Jackson County. In a notice to the state, Home Products International-North America Inc. says it will close its two manufacturing plants and distribution center in Seymour and lay off 123 employees. The...
SEYMOUR, IN
Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
WTVQ

Is medical marijuana bill dead this legislative session?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky lawmakers are getting closer to the end of this year’s legislative session. This year, there are still some high profile bills waiting to be heard, among them a bill to legalize medical marijuana. On Friday morning, Governor Andy Beshear taking to social media pushing passage of the medical marijuana bill, “It’s time for the General Assembly to legalize medicinal marijuana.”
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update, signs six bills into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, March 24. He spoke at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. Joined by lawmakers, advocates and students from Madison County High School, Gov. Beshear signed into law six pieces of legislation. Senate Bill...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Omicron BA.2 sub-variant confirmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During his Team Kentucky briefing Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the omicron BA.2 sub-variant has been confirmed in 29 people from 13 different counties in the state since the first week of February. The governor says the actual number is likely higher because molecular sequencing...
KENTUCKY STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

11 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. NYC Test & Trace Corps, the city's initiative for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, is ending universal contact tracing by the end of April. NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the program in collaboration with the city's department of health and other agencies, is planning to lay off 874 workers when the program scales back, according to a notice filed with state regulators March 4. The health system said affected temporary employees will be laid off at the end of April. Managerial employees affected by the layoffs will have their employment terminated between May 13 and May 27, according to the notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
WRAL News

BASF laying off 107 workers in Wake County

MORRISVILLE – BASF will soon lay off 107 workers from its Morrisville facility along Paramount Parkway, according to a public report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. This is the company’s Innovation Center. A required notice sent by the company to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, which...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

