Overland Park, KS

KU basketball fans scramble to buy Final Four tickets

By John Pepitone
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas men’s basketball team is part of the Final Four for the first time since 2018. That sparked a scramble for tickets to Saturday’s big games.

Kansas is the only No. 1 seed still standing, and it will be KU’s 16th appearance in the Final Four. The Kansas-Villanova game is scheduled to tip off at 5:09 p.m. CT in New Orleans.

According to Tickets For Less, there are plenty of available seats for both semifinal games and the championship on Monday.

Prices are fluctuating by the hour, according to Jason Durbin, Tickets for Less vice president of ticket operations. With schools still yet to receive their ticket allotments, that could put more seats on the resale market.

“Right now, depending on what the final game ends up being, the games themselves have really gone off. Now that Duke and North Carolina are in it, on top of KU having a huge fan base and Villanova having a big fan base. So it’s really one of the biggest Final Fours we’ve seen in a long time,” Durbin said.

“So right now that Saturday the semifinals are really huge because you have four giant fan bases and one of them is a historic rivalry. They’ve never really faced each other. You have Coach K going out, you have so many different things going into it. That session in itself is really popular.”

Durbin said fans who know they will be in New Orleans on Saturday should secure their seats as soon as possible because he’s uncertain how quickly tickets will be snapped up.

He said most seats will be sold through mobile apps, which are considered safer and more secure.

Some fans like to have the commemorative hard stock printed ticket, but fans should be careful to get those only from a reliable source to avoid counterfeit or fake tickets.

