The Senate made history Tuesday by confirming the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Shalanda Young, who has been serving as the acting OMB director, will become the official director after a 61 to 36 vote in the Senate Tuesday afternoon. Her bipartisan confirmation will solidify Young's place as President Biden's Cabinet official and top aide on his government spending and regulation priorities.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 DAYS AGO