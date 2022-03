Kevin Owens has a dream scenario unfolding at WrestleMania 38, as the fan-favorite WWE Superstar will come face to face with an icon by the name of Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it turns out he planted the seeds for that confrontation quite a while ago. Austin will face off against Owens as part of The KO Show, but Austin has said he set about getting into ring shape for the show, so odds are some punches will be thrown. In a new interview with ESPN MMA's Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark, Owens revealed that when he asked Austin to use the Stone Cold Stunner finisher, he was playing the long game a bit, hoping that at some point it would lead to a WrestleMania return.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO