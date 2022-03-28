ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Community college is a life hack

By About the Writer
Talon Marks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people with big egos consider community college to be for students who aren’t smart. However, nothing is dumber than emptying out your pockets for an education that’s harder to earn a strong GPA in and fails to help students pick a major. First and foremost, students...

www.talonmarks.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

Undergraduate computer science teaching assistants express frustration with low wages

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 4, 2022 flipbook. With sunken eyes glued to her screen, Nikita Sharma spends her nights meticulously reading through endless lines of code. The computer science teaching assistant said she answers all her students’ concerns while evaluating their programs. “(Teaching...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

5 ways college instructors can help students take care of their mental health

A few years ago, a student showed up in my class looking distraught. “I don’t think I can be in class today,” the student told me. No explanation, no elaboration. Yet I knew from our previous conversations that this student suffered from anxiety and that the previous few weeks had been pretty overwhelming for her. I allowed the student to leave class. When I checked in with her later that day, she said she was feeling a lot better, but was just stressed because of everything on her plate. That conversation took place in 2016. Rates of mental health problems had already...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Life#Community Colleges#College Professors#Life Hack#Gpa
Government Technology

Colleges of Education Sound the Alarms On Teacher Shortage

(TNS) — As teacher dissatisfaction rates rise and concerns about teacher shortages intensify, colleges of education are sounding the alarm: Enrollment has been steadily declining for the past decade, and the pandemic has likely made things worse. The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education released its second comprehensive...
EDUCATION
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
Fast Company

Why learning together is the future of online education

Something remarkable is happening with online learning. Let’s call it ed tech’s second wave. It’s been said that necessity is the mother of invention. And wow—there has been a lot of necessity over the past two years—and a lot of invention. For business leaders and companies, the massive social experiment that required shifting from in-person to online environments has reshaped how we think and design learning at work. We were already in an upskilling imperative, faced with ever-increasing demands on skill development and hiring challenges. The pandemic managed to accelerate those demands.
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

College degree doesn’t mean more money: America’s career coach

Alternatives to four-year college degrees like trade and technology schools continue to rise in popularity as enrollment declines and young adults figure out that they can make more money without the hefty price tag of higher education. America's career coach and "From Paycheck to Purpose" author Ken Coleman told FOX...
COLLEGES
The Verge

MIT is reinstating SAT and ACT requirements for incoming students

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said Monday it’s reinstating requirements that students provide scores from the SAT or ACT standardized tests for future admissions. At the start of the pandemic, many schools waived standardized test requirements for incoming students or, like MIT, made reporting them optional. The temporary...
COLLEGES
Phys.org

To help Black students feel safer, schools must embrace their cultural identity

To create a safer learning environment for Black students, schools should turn to culturally relevant and Afrocentric policies and practices that better incorporate their identity in the school culture, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The research, published earlier this year in School Psychology International, suggested that practices...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy