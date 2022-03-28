Demand for EV charging stations surges in CT

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Last week, General Motors GM announced that it would be partnering with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to test the use of electric cars in powering a home during an outage. The programs come at a time that climate change is driving conversations on energy efficiency as more companies invest into battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”). The test is expected to take place by this summer in northern and central California.

