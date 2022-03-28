ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden sidesteps question on Clarence Thomas recusing himself from Jan. 6 cases

By Myah Ward
 2 days ago

Updated: 03/28/2022 08:42 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Monday sidestepped when asked about whether Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases before the Supreme Court, after reporting about his wife revealed that she repeatedly pressed a White House official to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ll leave that to two entities,” Biden said during a news conference on Monday after announcing his budget. “One, the Jan. 6 committee, and two, the Justice Department.”

Biden said that the question of recusal was a legal one, and that he wouldn’t impose on the processes of the Justice Department and Congress, as calls for Thomas to recuse himself from such cases grow and legal experts warn the news could pose problems for the nation’s highest court.

Twenty-nine text messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News last week displayed Ginni Thomas’ access to the White House, particularly chief of staff Mark Meadows. Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist, was communicating with Meadows at a time when then-President Donald Trump and his allies were vowing to contest the 2020 election results in the Supreme Court.

The texts were a part of the thousands of documents Meadows turned over late last year to the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack. After Biden was projected the winner on Nov. 10, Thomas wrote to Meadows.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” she wrote, according to the Post.

The story continued to snowball over the weekend, with more reports shedding light on the span of Ginni Thomas’ reach. NBC News reported that she also pressed Republican members of Congress to protest the election results.

The latest developments, according to The New York Times , have sparked a debate among the members of the select committee about how they will handle the wife of Justice Thomas, and whether the panel will call Ginni Thomas to testify. Panel Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) suggested on Monday that this could be a possibility given the committee’s evidence.

“Based on the evidence we have in our possession, I feel very confident about inviting her to the committee,” Thompson said. “And if she refuses, issuing a subpoena.”

Her West Wing contact has also raised new questions about Trump attorney John Eastman , another figure at the center of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results. In the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, Eastman tried to persuade Vice President Mike Pence not to certify Biden’s victory.

When a Pence aide challenged Eastman’s plan, according to evidence collected by the select committee, the attorney suggested two Supreme Court justices would support him, including Thomas.

Nancy Vu contributed to this report.

The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
deseret.com

What Sen. Mike Lee told Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in Senate hearing

Sen. Mike Lee outlined what he will be looking for in a U.S. Supreme Court justice as Senate confirmation hearings started Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Utah Republican also expressed opposition to the idea of expanding the nine-member court as he has done in previous confirmation hearings, noting Justice Stephen Breyer, the liberal justice Jackson would replace and for whom she worked as a law clerk, also opposed so-called court packing.
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson pushes back on Ted Cruz when asked if she believes ‘babies are racist’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to an attempt by Senator Ted Cruz to trip her up about critical race theory, which has become a conservative buzzword, when he asked her if she believed babies were racist.Mr Cruz mentioned critical race theory and how it originated at their mutual alma mater Harvard Law School. Critical race theory is a niche legal theory that examines how race is embedded in legal frameworks. The term has since become a catch-all among conservatives for any kind of education about racism in K-12 schools even though the concept itself is not taught in primary school....
