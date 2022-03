COLONIE — A generation ago, 205 Wolf Road was one of the Capital Region's preeminent hotels. Called the Best Western Turf Inn when it opened in the mid-1970s, it hosted Hollywood stars, New York governors and thousands who used it as a stopping point between Albany and the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, according to the Times Union's photo archives of the property.

COLONIE, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO