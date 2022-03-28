Mt Lebanon Magazine

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The British Museum, home of the Rosetta Stone, the Parthenon Sculptures, and many an Egyptian sarcophagus, is set to break new ground this spring with an exhibition dedicated to female power in world history, religion and folklore. As its name suggests, “Feminine Power: the divine to the demonic” won’t shy away from the violent, menacing, and hell-raising figures of women throughout the ages, and promises to be a thought-provoking, and interactive, experience.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionBehind-the-Scenes at the 2022 OscarsThe 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing...

MUSEUMS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO