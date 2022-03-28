ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Mt Lebanon Magazine

lebomag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth Day, Arbor Day, a place to take your glass and a chance to help the...

lebomag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dailygalaxy.com

James Webb Space Telescope’s Super-Secret Targets to Is Geometry a Language Only Humans Know? (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from Scientists that found Shackleton’s lost ship are developing a ‘Google Maps for the Antarctic’ to Alien Worlds that may be more habitable than Earth to How will humans change in the next 10,000 years, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
WWD

British Museum to Explore Feminine Power, Deities, Demons in New Show

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The British Museum, home of the Rosetta Stone, the Parthenon Sculptures, and many an Egyptian sarcophagus, is set to break new ground this spring with an exhibition dedicated to female power in world history, religion and folklore. As its name suggests, “Feminine Power: the divine to the demonic” won’t shy away from the violent, menacing, and hell-raising figures of women throughout the ages, and promises to be a thought-provoking, and interactive, experience.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionBehind-the-Scenes at the 2022 OscarsThe 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing...
MUSEUMS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Robotic chef serves first burgers in new vending machine concept

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A new touch screen vending machine is offering cooked-to-order hamburgers for customers in New Jersey. RoboBurger is now in place at the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Roboburger, which bills itself as a “restaurant in miniature” in a press release, promises to make restaurant-quality hamburgers from scratch in about six minutes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy