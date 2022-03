Easter is coming right around the corner and many across the globe participate in Lent around the same time. Observance means many will be going without beef, pork or chicken on Fridays. The avoidance of fish during the period isn't new, but fast food restaurants making moves at the perfect time allows them to capitalize on the fish boom during those meatless days ahead of Easter. Many places already recognize this and change up offerings each year.

RESTAURANTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO