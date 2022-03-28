Godfrey man faces Jersey County sexual assault charge

Police blotter (The Telegraph)

JERSEYVILLE – A Godfrey resident was charged last week with sex assault and other violence-related felonies.

John E. Piper, 27, of Godfrey, was charged March 25 with aggravated criminal sex assault/dangerous weapon/bodily harm, a Class X felony; aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; aggravated unlawful restraint, a Class 3; and unlawful violation of an order of protection, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to court documents, on March 22 Piper allegedly sexually assaulted a victim while threatening her with a knife. He's also accused of stabbing her multiple times on the legs and hand, pinning her down, strangling her until she blacked out; and preventing her from leaving.

Court records also show Piper violated an order of protection filed against him by the victim. His bail was set at $1 million.

Two other felony charges were recently filed by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Paul E. Calvert, 36, of Carrollton, was charged March 21 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Super Class 3 felony. According to court documents, on March 19 Calvert allegedly had brass knuckles. Because of a previous felony conviction, he is ineligible to possess weapons. Bail was set at $30,000.

Samantha K. Godar, 27, of Jerseyville, was charged March 21 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, a Class A misdemeanor. According to court documents, on March 16 Godar allegedly had less than 15 grams of heroin and a hypodermic syringe. Bail was set at $25,000.