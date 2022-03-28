ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Fitchburg native, baby escape Ukraine through the mountains into Slovakia

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Aislinn Hubbard, 19, and her nine-month-old son took a difficult route to avoid detection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upv8k_0esHG4kz00
This photo of Aislinn Hubbard and her 9-month-old son, Seraphim, was taken March 9. Courtesy

After being stuck in Ukraine, and at one point having her baby torn from arms, a Fitchburg native with her infant son has escaped the war-torn country into Slovakia.

Aislinn Hubbard, 19, and her son, Seraphim, who is nine months old, hiked through the Carpathian Mountains after she and her dad, William Hubbard, mapped out the best, and most difficult route, to Slovakia to escape. With her son strapped to her back, Aislinn Hubbard reached the Slovakian border and then hiked another hour-and-a-half to two hours before reaching a small bar in Slovakia where the locals helped her get in touch with authorities.

“We had been planning this trip for about five days,” William Hubbard said on a recent segment with CNN. “She had two dry runs two days before without the baby.”

Finally, she decided to go for it, and on a day the weather was good, Aislinn and Seraphim fled. Seraphim rode on his mom’s back; Aislinn had a small backpack strapped to her front.

This isn’t the first time the mother and son attempted to flee the country. Earlier this month, Seraphim was taken from his mother since he had no birth certificate or passport — he was born at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seraphim was later returned to the terrified family. The family had anticipated it may be difficult to bring the baby back to the States due to the lack of documentation.

After reaching Slovakia, Aislinn told her dad she was “sore and tired,” but that she’s happy to be there.

The Hubbards, plus Aislinn’s boyfriend, who is with her and the baby, created the plan after looking at a map and satellite images. They did dry runs to see where the soldiers were.

“We knew that the best way to hike through the mountains was to go through the most difficult terrain because most people who are going to try to cut through the mountains are going to take the easiest pathway and that’s where they get caught,” William Hubbard said. “And we didn’t want to have any issues related to that.”

Once in Slovakia, the young family received documentation within hours from the Slovakian government.

“Everybody’s good, safe, and they’re all documented,” he said. “That’s the important thing.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family during this time. As of Monday afternoon, it had raised $14,575 with a $50,000 stated goal.

The young family now plans to travel to Portugal since their documents allow them to travel for a year in the European Union. When they arrive, they will work to get documents for Seraphim, according to WHDH.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Boston

Fitchburg family stuck in war-torn Ukraine at wit’s end: ‘Most harrowing experience of our lives’

With the help of her dad, a young Massachusetts mother is desperately trying to get her infant son out of a war zone. It’s any mother’s nightmare—her baby ripped from her arms. But that’s what happened to Aislinn Hubbard, an American citizen living in Ukraine, just last week as she tried to cross the border into Slovakia with her infant son.
FITCHBURG, MA
CBS Boston

Young Mother With Baby Hikes Out Of Ukraine To Safety With Help From Fitchburg Father

FITCHBURG (CBS) — A Fitchburg man is relieved that his daughter and young grandson are now safe after being stuck in Ukraine. William Hubbard told WBZ-TV he flew to Ukraine to help them about three weeks ago. “I am doing great now that I am safe and my daughter is safe and my grandson is safe,” said Hubbard. His 19-year-old daughter Aislinn had a home birth due to COVID concerns in the hospital. Ukrainian law requires parents to apply for home birth certificates. For Aislinn’s son Seraphin, that paperwork was being processed when the war started. Ukrainian border patrol would not let Seraphin...
FITCHBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fitchburg, MA
Fitchburg, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Fitchburg Father In Ukraine Trying To Rescue Daughter, Grandson

FITCHBURG (CBS) – A Fitchburg father is doing everything he can to get his daughter and grandson safely out of Ukraine. William Hubbard, 62, flew to Kyiv, Ukraine over a week ago to help lead his 19-year-old daughter and her 8-month-old son out of the war-torn country. “We are all holding up. You know, it’s been a really tough trip,” said Hubbard. “We are stuck in this bureaucratic circle right now.” Hubbard said his daughter gave birth to her son at home. Under Ukrainian law, birth certificates for children born at home must be applied for. Hubbard’s daughter, Seraphin Hubbard, had been working to...
FITCHBURG, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mountains#Slovakian#Cnn
New York Post

Zelensky vows to ‘kill every bastard’ who murdered mom, 2 kids outside Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hunt down and kill “every bastard” who murdered a mom and her two kids fleeing a Kyiv suburb. A wrenching snapshot of the tragic family’s bodies in the aftermath of a Sunday attack on Irpin captured the world’s attention. A man also seen in the photo lying on the pavement was later identified as a family member who died, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy