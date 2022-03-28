ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne donates 10K to help Ukrainian refugees

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–On Monday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that Fort Wayne had donated $10,000 to help Ukrainian refugees residing in Fort Wayne’s sister city in Plock, Poland.

Fort Wayne’s Sister City in Poland is helping people fleeing Ukraine

Plock has been helping Ukrainian refugees by providing housing and essential needs to those who have fled Ukraine.

Fort Wayne has raised more than $77,000 through the Fort Wayne Sister Cities donation website .

