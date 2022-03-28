Fort Wayne donates 10K to help Ukrainian refugees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–On Monday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that Fort Wayne had donated $10,000 to help Ukrainian refugees residing in Fort Wayne’s sister city in Plock, Poland.

Plock has been helping Ukrainian refugees by providing housing and essential needs to those who have fled Ukraine.

Fort Wayne has raised more than $77,000 through the Fort Wayne Sister Cities donation website .

