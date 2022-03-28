Fort Wayne donates 10K to help Ukrainian refugees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–On Monday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that Fort Wayne had donated $10,000 to help Ukrainian refugees residing in Fort Wayne’s sister city in Plock, Poland.Fort Wayne’s Sister City in Poland is helping people fleeing Ukraine
Plock has been helping Ukrainian refugees by providing housing and essential needs to those who have fled Ukraine.
Fort Wayne has raised more than $77,000 through the Fort Wayne Sister Cities donation website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 1