8 apartments damaged by fire at Seminole County complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters said they battled a two-alarm apartment fire in Fern Park on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters tweeted about the fire at Hidden Meadows Loop before 3:30 p.m. Monday. By 4 p.m., firefighters said the flames were out.

Firefighters said eight apartment units were impacted by the fire, two of which were vacant, and one person was treated on the scene.

