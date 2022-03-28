ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

8 apartments damaged by fire at Seminole County complex

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters said they battled a two-alarm apartment fire in Fern Park on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters tweeted about the fire at Hidden Meadows Loop before 3:30 p.m. Monday. By 4 p.m., firefighters said the flames were out.

Firefighters said eight apartment units were impacted by the fire, two of which were vacant, and one person was treated on the scene.

