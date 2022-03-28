FHP: Teen drives Jeep into the back of St. Johns County school bus with 30 children on board

Girl, 11, killed after falling under moving school bus

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about a crash involving a teenage driver and school bus in St. Johns County last week.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday, March 24, a 17-year-old boy was driving on SR-13 near Remington Forest Drive with a 15-year-old passenger when he crashed his Jeep into the back of the bus while it was stopped with its hazard lights on.

There were reportedly 30 children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus suffered minor damage, but neither the bus driver nor student passengers were hurt. The Jeep had significant front-end damage. The 17-year-old driver was not hurt. His teen passenger had minor injuries, FHP says.

