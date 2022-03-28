Des Moines now in phase three of five-phase traffic light retiming project
2 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is continuing a project to retime over 400 of the city's traffic lights. The project is supposed to increase the efficiency of the traffic signals and reduce travel times. It started in 2019. One part of the five-phase project...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A community meeting in April will help form the blueprint for revitalization efforts in a Northeast Des Moines Neighborhood. The area of East 9th Street and Hull Avenue is prime for the effort. "It's long overdue," said Keon Patton, owner of Blendzz Barbershop. Patton said...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building owner near the Iowa State Fairgrounds wants to disconnect the plumbing in their over one-hundred-year-old building. That building is at 2951 E Walnut St, where Fairground Hardware is located. That want is creating fear among some in the Des Moines Heritage Trust, like Pat Meiner, who is secretary.
Several areas in Des Moines where major developments are planned have inadequate sewer capacity, Public Works director Jonathan Gano told City Council members Monday.Why it matters: Economic development and human health are at stake. Sewage could improperly discharge into neighborhood areas or waterways if the issues are not addressed, Gano said.Driving the news: Gano presented to the council a prioritization study Monday that weighs the likely development of an area and whether its current sewer network can accommodate anticipated growth.Of 17 areas identified through a long-term city development plan, nine lacked adequate sewer service, the study concluded. Among them is...
Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosSewer rates in Des Moines have increased almost 80% in the last decade, now costing residents a total of more than $42 million a year.Why it matters: Residents can anticipate even more pain from the other line items on their water bills in coming weeks.Water rates will increase 3% for most residents in April.Stormwater charges will reach $16.35 a month the fiscal year that starts in July, up more than 8% in two years.The big picture: Much of the costs are linked with long-term public health and safety efforts.Hundreds of millions of dollars in sewer improvements have been ongoing for years to upgrade infrastructure, better protect the environment and prevent flooding.Need help? Utility bill assistance is available for low-income families.Metro residents can contact IMPACT Community Action Partnership.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a wild wreck that happened downtown early Friday morning. Initial reports a driver in a grey car was speeding on 6th Avenue, allegedly running red lights along the way. When the driver got to the exit to Interstate 235, they...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 24-year-old man died Monday after the pick-up truck he was driving crashed into a utility pole, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Police said the man was the only person in the truck. Preliminary investigation indicated the man had been driving eastbound near the 2800 block of East University Avenue. The truck first crossed the westbound lanes and struck a utility pole on the north side of the street, then crossed back over the eastbound lanes, striking another pole on the south side.
DES MOINES, Iowa — During the second funnel week of this session, Iowa lawmakers are busy working to keep pieces of legislation alive before the end-of-week deadline. At a House State Government subcommittee meeting Wednesday, legislators were set to discuss a bill focused on barber's licenses. However, an amendment introduced by Republican committee chair Bobby Kaufmann focuses on homeowner protection from pipeline projects.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's eight commercial airports will receive $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday. The money will be distributed through the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund, with 10% — or $10 million — being split equally among the airports, and the rest allocated based on 2019 travel numbers.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a deadly crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Police say it happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday. Witnesses report seeing the driver of a truck traveling eastbound on East University Avenue when it veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles before coming to rest […]
Several Des Moines residents are calling on the city to rename George Flagg Parkway over concerns about the namesake's xenophobic stances and actions while serving on City Council, local civil rights advocate Kavya Parsa told Axios. What's happening: Supporters of the renaming view a $72 million street plan unveiled last...
A $576 million terminal expansion at the Des Moines International Airport might be segmented over a longer period due to inflation, airport director Kevin Foley told Axios last week.Why it matters: Staggering construction could drive debt and increase the overall costs. Yes, but: That option may be necessary to make the financing work, Foley said.Catch up fast: The existing terminal building is about 75 years old with space limitations that make adding new airlines or routes challenging, according to recent studies conducted for the airport authority.Expansion is a necessary to boost central Iowa's economic development and to maintain competitive ticket...
