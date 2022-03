You can stay on a 100-acre ranch in Colorado with horses, zebus, alpacas, and more. This western Colorado ranch is the perfect getaway for animal lovers. This family ranch has been up and running for over twenty years and according to their website they "are a family farm where family is at the heart of everything we do." It all started as a horse boarding facility and has since grown to be home sweet home for many other animals. There's also yoga, riding lessons, and a lot more offered here at this Airbnb.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO