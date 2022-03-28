ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Money For Associates At This Biglaw Firm

By Staci Zaretsky
 19 hours ago

Biglaw firms seemed to have cracked the code on what it takes these days to be considered as a member of the elite, and as it turns out, the secret isn’t really that secret. A Cravath salary match is what it will take to propel your firm into the Biglaw stratosphere...

