ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

DAR chapter inducts new member at its March meeting

By Jarleene Almenas
ormondbeachobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Capt. James Ormond Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently inducted a new member, Saranne Kimble, during their March Meeting. In addition, the DAR welcomed Beverly Gentry, national chair for corresponding docents, as their guest speaker for the meeting. She shared her personal collection and knowledge of women's...

www.ormondbeachobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clermont Sun

The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 members

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
GOSHEN, OH
Billings Gazette

Sunrisers Toastmasters Club inducts 5 new members

Sunrisers Toastmasters Club 2269 is proud to announce the induction of five new members in 2022. The club welcomed Dylan Berget, an estate planning Attorney. Berget also serves as an Executive Officer in the Army National Guard. Majesty Thompson of Red Lodge works as a youth counselor for Yellowstone Alliance Adventures. Fellow inductees include Jake Brainard, a former collegiate soccer player who is studying to become a police officer. Julie Johnson, owner of Alpha and Omega Disaster Restoration. James Schrage, a returning member, is a business consultant and motivational speaker.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Romesentinel.com

Local chapter of sorority meets

ROME — The Zeta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority met recently at the Hampton Inn, 1352 Floyd Ave., with Patricia Denton presiding. Dorothy Alexander led the candlelight ceremony for rituals for Denton, who received the Exemplar Degree, and for Deanne Martin, who received the Master Degree. Beta...
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
Volusia County, FL
Society
City
Orlando, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Bradenton Herald

6 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota cited for food safety problems

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for potentially hazardous foods held at unsafe temperatures. Other issues...
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29, and all Americans must take time to thank them for their service and to support them in every way possible. Wreaths Across America Radio this week announced it will air the first in a series...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dar Chapter Inducts#Florida State Society#Community Partner Of#Fbh Community#Kidszone#St Augustine Dioceses
WESH

'No more eyesore': Daytona Beach Shores community toasts to resort's demolition

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The Treasure Island Resort on South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores was a vacation destination. It's where Jeff and Vicki Hankins met. "We came back and honeymooned here. And we came back numerous times to watch the Daytona 500. We came back when we wanted to start a family. We have so many memories here," Vickie Hankins said.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Pyramid

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Talia Casares de la Rosa of Moroni (84646) at Brigham Young University. Jessica Boekweg of Mt. Pleasant...
PWLiving

SAR Chapter Honors its Namesake

Provided by Sons of the American Revolution Colonel WIlliam Grayson Chapter. It was neither a “rainy night in Georgia” nor the terrible winter at Valley Forge in 1777-1778, but it was a cold, wet, rainy, snowy, windy day here in Northern Virginia. However, that did not stop the Colonel William Grayson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) from honoring its namesake, Colonel William Grayson, on the 232nd anniversary of his death, March 12, 1790. Chapter President Ross Schwalm presented the chapter wreath. Other wreath presenters included Mike Weyler representing the Order of the Founders and Patriots, John Thomas from the SAR Fairfax Resolves Chapter, and Beth Atkinson representing the Bill of Rights Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Break
Politics
Times-Republican

Chapter JU honors 70-year P.E.O. member

Twenty members of Chapter JU of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met at 1 p.m. on March 7 at Journey Church. President Marlys Smith presided over the business meeting which included the installation of new officers for the coming year. Member Bette Bagnall was presented a 70-year membership certificate. Other business included...
RELIGION
First Coast News

Bill honoring WWII's only Black female unit signed into law

NORFOLK, Va. — The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, otherwise known as the "Six Triple Eight" is finally getting recognized for its historic impact during World War II. Congresswoman Gwen Moore proposed a bill to honor the women in this Army Corps Unit the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal for their contributions to the war.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WSAW

Be Amazing enters new chapter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 4 years of creating positive change in central Wisconsin, Be Amazing is ready for the next chapter of its organization. Be Amazing is a charitable organization established in May of 2017, to honor those impacted by the March 22, 2017 tragedy in the central Wisconsin area. Its goal is to encourage and recognize acts of kindness, support community service projects, and promote positivity. Be Amazing’s mission is to empower and inspire people of all ages to create positive change.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy