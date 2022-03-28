GALLERY: Non-profit donates former HSU dorm beds to fire-affected families
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country non-profit is repurposing old dorm beds for good, donating them to fire-affected families rebuilding in Eastland County.
Boots on the Ground is providing 60 of the beds from Hardin-Simmons University to families in Eastland County.
Volunteers loaded up the beds for distribution Friday.
A gallery of the event can be found below:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 0