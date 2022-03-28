ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Non-profit donates former HSU dorm beds to fire-affected families

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country non-profit is repurposing old dorm beds for good, donating them to fire-affected families rebuilding in Eastland County.

Boots on the Ground is providing 60 of the beds from Hardin-Simmons University to families in Eastland County.

Volunteers loaded up the beds for distribution Friday.

A gallery of the event can be found below:

