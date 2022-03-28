ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans claims she can barely WALK anymore after scary medical diagnosis

By Katherine Schaffstall
 2 days ago

TEEN Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed she can barely WALK anymore after her scary medical diagnosis.

The 30-year-old has been open with her fans about her recent health issues.

Jenelle claimed she can barely walk anymore Credit: TikTok @jenellelevans
The MTV alum has been dealing with a handful of health issues Credit: TikTok @jenellelevans

Over the weekend, Jenelle took to TikTok to share a video that gave updates about her current health.

The video began with the Teen Mom 2 star crying and struggling to breathe as text onscreen described some of her symptoms, including chest pain and having a hard time breathing after waking up.

She explained that she tried to relax and rest more, though was hospitalized just days later.

Text onscreen explained that Jenelle had “two antibodies related to Myasthenia Gravis show up on blood tests.”

While many TikTok users took to the comments section to wish Jenelle well, others shared thoughts on why the mother of three might be having health issues.

One person wrote: “I’m not trying to be rude but sometimes weight gain does this. It happened to a friend.”

Jenelle gave another update by responding to the fan, writing: “I can hardly walk 5ft without my legs burning like I’m doing squats but I have been trying to take walks around my land lately.”

NEW TEST RESULTS

The MTV alum recently gave an update on her health status in a series of Instagram Stories.

In the first slide, Jenelle revealed that "new blood tests results" had come in.

Jenelle mentioned that she had "two of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies," which are "usually found in Myasthenia Gravis."

According to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Jenelle is suffering from a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder.

The disorder has been known to fluctuate the weakness of the voluntary muscle groups.

Muscle weakness takes place when acetylcholine "cannot activate the receptor sites at the neuromuscular junction."

She told her followers that this was causing the "blocking and binding in my system."

In the second Story, Jenelle revealed that she "was in the hospital all day" for her "chest pain."

She asked her fans to "please just send prayers."

MORE HEALTH SCARES

Jenelle had been updating fans on her health in the weeks leading up to the hospitalization.

The Teen Mom star revealed she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia in a recent interview with E! News.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fibromyalgia is a condition that causes pain all over the body, sleeping problems and fatigue.

An individual with fibromyalgia is more susceptible to pain and the condition can cause emotional and mental distress.

Jenelle told the outlet: "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry.

"For a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

She added: "I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot.

"I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me."

Jenelle is married to David Eason, 33, and they share a 5-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Meanwhile, she is also the mother to sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7, with former partners.

She made the claims in the comments on a recent TikTok video Credit: Reddit
Jenelle has updated fans throughout her health struggles Credit: TikTok/@jenellelevans
She's been leaning on her family during the difficult time Credit: Instagram/@j_evans1219

