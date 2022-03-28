Some German states plan to criminalize use of ‘Z’ symbol supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine

In Germany, officials plan to prosecute those who display the "Z" symbol as a way to show support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nancy Faeser, the interior minister for the state of Berlin, announced Monday that authorities will be in charge of cases where the "Z" symbol is being used to promote Russia's war atrocities.

Likewise, officials with the German states of Berlin, Bavaria, Saxony and Lower Saxony said they would prosecute those displaying the symbol. Other German states like Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony-Anhalt announced they were also looking to punish people who use the symbol.

Citizens in several German states who display/ the symbol may face legal consequences because German law forbids the public approval of illegal acts, including in online publications and public displays. If found guilty, offenders could be fined or jailed for up to three years.

The white "Z" became a symbol of Russia's war after being painted on military vehicles used in the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry indicated it stands for “za pobedu,” translating to “for victory.”

"The letter Z as such is of course not forbidden, but its use may in individual cases constitute an endorsement of the Russian war of aggression," Germany's the German federal government's Interior Ministry told reporters, according to Reuters .

