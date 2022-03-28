ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Mobile Co. Commission approves $15 million for downtown airport project

By Gabby Easterwood
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Another milestone was met Monday, March 28 in the Mobile Downtown Airport project as the Mobile County Commission approved $15 million.

The funding puts the airport authority at a comfortable $207 million accounted for. Originally, there was a $30 million dollar ask, but the commission approved $15 million.

“Its a balancing act you have to balance what your current obligations are, what you’re obligated to in the future and so we do what we can and so the 15 million was what we felt comfortable with that we could move forward and partner with,” said Commissioner Connie Hudson.

Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry said he’s satisfied with this authorization.

“This is an all hands-on deck project, it’s a transformational project for the region and we’ve been working with the county, the city, the state and the federal government for more than four years,” said Curry. “So what I think you’re seeing is a lot of this hard work and communication pay off.”

The approved funding breaks down like this: $5 million in cash, payable in installments of $1 million a year over the next five years. The other $10 million will be paid through Pay-As-You-Go, with $5 million a piece for the 2022 and 2024 referendums.

They now have $207 million in-hand for the project, which is estimated to cost $250 million

“$ 207 million is enough for us to get started with hopes that the state and other federal funding will come along during the time, during the process. We’re well on the way,” said Curry.

Their goal of opening the terminal in the fall of 2024 with no debt remains.

