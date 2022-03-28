ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Oxford Exchange team to open new restaurant at Water Street Tampa

By Helen Freund
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCSjr_0esHBMjr00

TAMPA — Another well-known local hospitality group is opening a restaurant inside Tampa’s buzzy Water Street Tampa development next year.

Predalina, a new restaurant and home decor shop from the team behind Oxford Exchange, is slated to open in early 2023 on the ground floor of the Cora building at 1011 E Cumberland Ave.

The hybrid concept, which will feature a full Mediterranean restaurant and bar as well as a home decor store, will include roughly 6,900-square-feet of indoor dining space and an additional 2,000-square-foot patio outside plus a raw bar, a wood-fired oven and a wine cellar.

It’s the latest venture for Blake Casper and his sister Alison Adams, whose Oxford Commons hospitality group includes Oxford Exchange, the Stovall House and the Current Hotel in Tampa and the Library in St. Petersburg. The siblings also run Caspers Company, a separate family business and the largest franchisee of McDonalds in Florida.

The seafood-leaning Mediterranean menu at Predalina is inspired by Casper’s and Adams’ great-grandmother, Predalina Oliviera, according to a release from Water Street Tampa developers Strategic Property Partners.

Oliviera, who lived to 101, was born in Brazil, raised in Portugal and eventually settled in Rhode Island. The restaurant’s heavy seafood focus is a nod to Oliviera’s “love of waterfront living,” as well as downtown Tampa’s expansive waterfront access.

“We are excited to be part of Water Street Tampa, where the energy is created by incredible architecture and the best of local and national chefs,” Adams said in a prepared statement.

“The docks and shipping industry played a pivotal role in Tampa’s development, and Predalina’s seafood-driven menu and dynamic design will marry Tampa’s historic fishing industry with Water Street Tampa’s vision for the future.”

Beyond dining, Predalina will double as a home decor shop, not unlike the hybrid bookstore model found at Oxford Exchange. Among other items, the store will sell “custom handcrafted tabletop wares, unique home decor and special gifts.”

The Water Street Tampa development is backed by Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Cascade Investments, which manages the investments of Bill Gates. Predalina joins a long list of high-profile restaurants planned for the sprawling 56-acre development, many of which are set to open later this year, including Boulon Brasserie, Small Giant, Wine on Water, Wagamama and The Pearl, among others.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

62K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow Tampa Bay Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Missing Tampa woman’s family says she has died

Rena Walters posted on Facebook thanking all those who tried to help her family find answers about her sister. Teneisha Griffith, the 27-year-old South Tampa woman who had been missing for days, had died, she wrote. “It is with a heavy and broken heart that we say Teneisha is no...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
Rhode Island State
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
purewow.com

The 13 Best Seafood Restaurants in Miami with the Freshest Fish

There’s no shortage of mouthwatering seafood restaurants in Miami. From no-frills, old-school mainstays to upscale, chef-inspired eateries, this city serves some of the best fish we’ve ever tasted. And now it’s your turn: Behold, 13 definitive spots that are sure to satisfy your seafood cravings, from chilled oysters on the rocks to Champagne salt-crusted branzino.
MIAMI, FL
New Jersey 101.5

Popular BBQ restaurant to open new location in New Jersey

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque is opening their third New Jersey location, this one in Union. The other two are in Clifton and Newark. The new restaurant is located near Kean University’s campus. Franchise owner Arush Pandya told NJ.com, ”My wife and I are familiar with the area because we live a few miles away, and we have been watching the tremendous amount of redevelopment that is happening in Union.”
UNION, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Vinik
Bradenton Herald

6 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota cited for food safety problems

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for potentially hazardous foods held at unsafe temperatures. Other issues...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Food Drink#Oxford Exchange#Water Street Tampa#Oxford Commons#The Stovall House#Caspers Company#Mcdonalds
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Tampa Bay

Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy