Oxford Exchange team to open new restaurant at Water Street Tampa

TAMPA — Another well-known local hospitality group is opening a restaurant inside Tampa’s buzzy Water Street Tampa development next year.

Predalina, a new restaurant and home decor shop from the team behind Oxford Exchange, is slated to open in early 2023 on the ground floor of the Cora building at 1011 E Cumberland Ave.

The hybrid concept, which will feature a full Mediterranean restaurant and bar as well as a home decor store, will include roughly 6,900-square-feet of indoor dining space and an additional 2,000-square-foot patio outside plus a raw bar, a wood-fired oven and a wine cellar.

It’s the latest venture for Blake Casper and his sister Alison Adams, whose Oxford Commons hospitality group includes Oxford Exchange, the Stovall House and the Current Hotel in Tampa and the Library in St. Petersburg. The siblings also run Caspers Company, a separate family business and the largest franchisee of McDonalds in Florida.

The seafood-leaning Mediterranean menu at Predalina is inspired by Casper’s and Adams’ great-grandmother, Predalina Oliviera, according to a release from Water Street Tampa developers Strategic Property Partners.

Oliviera, who lived to 101, was born in Brazil, raised in Portugal and eventually settled in Rhode Island. The restaurant’s heavy seafood focus is a nod to Oliviera’s “love of waterfront living,” as well as downtown Tampa’s expansive waterfront access.

“We are excited to be part of Water Street Tampa, where the energy is created by incredible architecture and the best of local and national chefs,” Adams said in a prepared statement.

“The docks and shipping industry played a pivotal role in Tampa’s development, and Predalina’s seafood-driven menu and dynamic design will marry Tampa’s historic fishing industry with Water Street Tampa’s vision for the future.”

Beyond dining, Predalina will double as a home decor shop, not unlike the hybrid bookstore model found at Oxford Exchange. Among other items, the store will sell “custom handcrafted tabletop wares, unique home decor and special gifts.”

The Water Street Tampa development is backed by Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Cascade Investments, which manages the investments of Bill Gates. Predalina joins a long list of high-profile restaurants planned for the sprawling 56-acre development, many of which are set to open later this year, including Boulon Brasserie, Small Giant, Wine on Water, Wagamama and The Pearl, among others.