Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t contain his rage and frustration and went off at the referees at halftime of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The halftime buzzer already sounded, but it didn’t stop the Warriors tactician from letting the referees hear his issues with the way they officiated the game in the first 24 minutes of play. It certainly didn’t help that the Dubs were getting blown out, with the Grizzlies leading 63-37 at that point.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO