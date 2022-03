(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City's 2020-2022 Poet Laureate, Susan Justiniano | RescuePoetix joins with Ameerah Shabazz-Bilal, and Nimbus Arts Center for International Women's Stories to be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 7:00pm-10:00pm at Nimbus Arts Center, Jersey City, NJ. This is an in-person event. All guests must be masked and provide proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours. International Women's Stories celebrates with featured performers and an open mic segment – limited to 10 open mic participants. This is a ticketed event, and donations are appreciated! No one will be turned away: Pay what you want.

