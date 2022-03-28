ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a momager to my model daughter like Kris Jenner – but I want her to go to uni too says Amanda Holden

By Joanne Kavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 hours ago

AMANDA Holden is embracing a new career as her daughter Lexi's "momager", as her modelling career takes off.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge's stunning 16-year-old is signed to Storm Management - the same modelling agency that shot Kate Moss to fame - but she insists her teenage girl will still go to uni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hM0tX_0esHAkcY00
Amanda Holden's eldest daughter Lexi has signed a modelling contract with Storm Credit: instagram/noholdenback
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oPl5_0esHAkcY00
Amanda is bursting with pride at her daughter's career move but insist she must still go to uni Credit: Instagram/@noholdenback

Amanda - who joked she wants to be a “momager” like Kris Jenner - has been her daughter's biggest champion, often sharing snaps of Lexi and her younger daughter Hollie, 10, on social media, which regularly get over 50,000 likes.

The Heart Radio star previously revealed that Lexi had been signed to Storm, but admitted she’s keen for her to not actually start working properly until she's 18.

Now, Amanda has said that her daughter must finish her studies first and still go to university as planned.

Speaking in an interview about the soap Neighbours, talk turned to her daughter and her modelling career.

She said: "Lexi was approached last year and obviously we were waiting until she was 16 to sign anything. It's something she actually wants to do, so I'm taking the lead from her.

"She's a very quiet girl but she knows her own mind. She's very bright and wants to continue her studies.

"She's got her eyes set on university and she has so many ambitions. We want them all to come true for her as any parent would.

Amanda went on: "There's no pressure and we'll just see what happens. But finishing her education is very much her plan, she’ll have our support whatever she decides to do."

The Sun previously revealed that Lexi had been approached by many different agencies including Source, Select and MiLK.

But, with her being 15 at the time, Amanda was making her wait until her 16th birthday in January to sign on the dotted line.

A source told The Sun: “Amanda was adamant she complete her studies first. The family is excited and proud. She’s now officially on the books of an agency but won’t start her modelling career until she turns 16 on January 20th. Her future is incredibly bright.”

Amanda has joked about becoming a "momager", like Kris Jenner has been with the Kardashian clan.

As Lexi grew older, Amanda began taking her to various red carpet events, making sure she was in the limelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0esHAkcY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfLyR_0esHAkcY00

And in her teenage years, Amanda has often shared pictures and videos of her eldest daughter to her 1.8million followers on Instagram - and it’s clear Lexi has been practising her model pout.

These pictures regularly get over 50,000 likes, and many of the comments are about how gorgeous Lexi is, as well as how it’s hard to tell them apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXqB8_0esHAkcY00
Amanda is helping to shape her daughter's career Credit: noholdenback/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37G5XY_0esHAkcY00
Amanda and Chris made Lexi wait until her 16th birthday to sign to a modelling agency Credit: noholdenback/Instagram

