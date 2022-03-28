ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Chipotle’s Guac Mode and why is it trending?

By Jennifer Roback
 2 days ago
CHIPOTLE is a popular fast-food chain known for its tacos, burritos, and bowls.

In March 2022, the food chain started trending after revealing a new guacamole-related promotion, and now many want to know what it is and how they can sign up.

Chipotle launched a new reward promotion Credit: Getty

What is Chipotle’s Guac Mode and why is it trending?

Chipotle's Guac Mode is a new promotion that is linked to their rewards service.

Those who sign up and verify their account will be entered to win spontaneous guacamole rewards throughout the year.

Along with guac awards, Chipotle is also giving away $25,000 in partnership with CashApp.

Guac Mode started trending after the company requested users to drop their CashApp usernames along with the hashtag, #ChipotleGuacMode.

How can I activate Chipotle’s Guac Mode?

For users who want to activate their Guac Mode, they have until March 31, 2022, to do so.

To activate the guac rewards, users can sign up on Chipotle's website.

To enter the CashApp giveaways, users must sign up, follow @ChipotleTweets and @CashApp on Twitter, then tweet their CashApp username with the hashtag, #ChipotleGuacMode.

The promotion is reportedly open to United States residents 18 years or older.

Official rules can be found here.

Who founded Chipotle?

Chipotle's history dates back to 1993, when founder and former CEO Steve Ells, 56, started the business.

Ells is known as an American businessman who previously worked as a Sous Chef at Stars Restaurant in San Francisco.

Outside of Chipotle, Ells has also been seen alongside Bobby Flay, Curtis Stone and Lorena Garcia, on the NBC series America's Next Great Restaurant.

Guac Mode gives users a chance to win free guacamole Credit: Twitter/Chipotle

Prior to his culinary career, he obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder before graduating the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, in 1990.

Thanks to his success, he has been able to amass an estimated net worth of $200million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

