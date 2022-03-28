ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Full Monty cast reunite 25 years on for new Disney+ series based on hit film

By Ellie Henman
 19 hours ago
FANS of The Full Monty are in for another thrill 25 years on — with a new series based on the hit film.

The eight-parter on Disney+ will see Robert Carlyle, 60, Mark Addy, 58, and Paul Barber, 71, reprise their roles as jobless blokes who turn to stripping to earn cash.

The cast of The Full Monty have reunited 25 years on, for a new Disney+ series based on the hit 1997 film
The series, which comes from the same writers as the original film, will show the men navigating life in a more modern Sheffield Credit: Capital Pictures

Lesley Sharp, 61, also returns, as well as Hugo Speer, 54, Steve Huison, 59, Tom Wilkinson, 74, and Wim Snape, 36.

The characters will be seen almost 30 years on from their big moment stripping off at a Sheffield working men’s club and will feature a new cast of their children and grandchildren.

The series, which comes from the same writers as the original film, will also show the men navigating life in a more modern Sheffield and how they overcome struggles with the crumbling healthcare and jobs market.

Robert Carlyle in the original movie stripping off to 'You Can Leave Your Hat On' Credit: PA:Press Association

