Tender moment between Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli has people tearing up

A sweet moment between Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli at the Oscars has warmed hearts.

During last night’s ceremony, Gaga and Minnelli both appeared on-stage to present the Best Picture award, which was scooped by CODA .

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, kicked off their appearance by praising Minnelli, saying: “The public, they love you.”

Gaga continued: “I’m honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend. She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret . Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”

Minnelli won the Best Actress award for her role in the 1972 flick Cabaret.

When Minnelli last night stumbled on her words while reading from the teleprompter, Gaga stepped in and helped.

In a hot mic moment, Gaga is heard discreetly saying: “I got you”.

“I know,” Minnelli whispered back.

Since the moment was broadcast, fans took to social media to praise the two stars, with one Twitter user saying they are “tearing up again thinking about it”.





Following the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama, some said the 2022 Oscars should be remembered for the touching Gaga and Minnelli moment instead.

So wholesome.

