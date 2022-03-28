ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Legislators to hold veto override session

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kblvt_0esH9fCf00

The State Legislature will hold a special session to attempt to override Governor John Bel Edwards' vetoes of Louisiana congressional district maps.

In a letter to members of the house and senate, Senate President Page Cortez, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced the veto override session.

The letter states that only 12 members of the Senate and 32 members of the House of Representatives filed written declarations that a veto session is unnecessary.

The Legislature will meet at noon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for the veto session.

To convene in a veto override session, legislators, according to The Advocate, would adjourn the current session and convene a short veto override session. After the veto override vote, the regular session would reconvene.

More details can be read here.

Governor Edwards, in early March, vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature.

Edwards stated the veto was because the maps did not add a second majority-minority district and "runs afoul of federal law."

He also announced that he would not sign the state House and Senate district maps passed in the recent redistricting session, allowing them to become law without his approval: and that he has signed into law maps that designated new districts for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

"Out of the 163 total districts created by the Legislature in the various bills passed, not a single additional majority-minority seat was created, despite the fact that the percentage of the black population increased and the white population decreased."

----------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
KATC News
KATC News

28K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Tennessee Lookout

Bill to lock out congressional newcomers faces amendment in House

Sen. Frank Niceley’s effort to avoid an “invasion” of carpetbaggers in the 2022 congressional races could hit a stumbling block in the House. Niceley, a Strawberry Plains Republican, passed his legislation, SB2616, Monday in the Senate on a 32-1 vote to require a three-year Tennessee residency for congressional candidates when they enter a primary election. […] The post Bill to lock out congressional newcomers faces amendment in House appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky Republicans override another veto, increasing work-search requirements for unemployed

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The hotly debated legislation will increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.
KENTUCKY STATE
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#The State Legislature#House#Senate
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy