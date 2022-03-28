Legislators to hold veto override session

The State Legislature will hold a special session to attempt to override Governor John Bel Edwards' vetoes of Louisiana congressional district maps.

In a letter to members of the house and senate, Senate President Page Cortez, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced the veto override session.

The letter states that only 12 members of the Senate and 32 members of the House of Representatives filed written declarations that a veto session is unnecessary.

The Legislature will meet at noon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, for the veto session.

To convene in a veto override session, legislators, according to The Advocate, would adjourn the current session and convene a short veto override session. After the veto override vote, the regular session would reconvene.

More details can be read here.

Governor Edwards, in early March, vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature.

Edwards stated the veto was because the maps did not add a second majority-minority district and "runs afoul of federal law."

He also announced that he would not sign the state House and Senate district maps passed in the recent redistricting session, allowing them to become law without his approval: and that he has signed into law maps that designated new districts for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

"Out of the 163 total districts created by the Legislature in the various bills passed, not a single additional majority-minority seat was created, despite the fact that the percentage of the black population increased and the white population decreased."

