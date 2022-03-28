ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KCFD: Suspect arrested in multiple Bakersfield fires

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdSjP_0esH9eJw00

The Kern County Fire Department said a suspect was arrested Sunday in the suspected arson of multiple fires in Bakersfield.

The first incident was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Southwest Bakersfield, said KCFD. The blaze firefighters encountered was a home fire in the 8000 block of Buena Vista Road that was larger than 10,000 square feet in size, KCFD.

Firefighters battled the blaze until after sunrise Sunday morning and remained Monday to fully extinguish the fire, said KCFD.

The KCFD Fire Investigations Unit along with the Bakersfield Police Department searched for a suspect spotted by the home at the time of the fire. The suspect was arrested shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Independence High school after reportedly starting an additional two fires.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of arson.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Firefighters#Police#Kcfd
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Traffic leads to deputies to cache of weapons and drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Following a traffic stop, early Friday morning in Wasco Kern County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a stash of weapons, drugs, cash, ammunition, and a stolen vehicle at the driver's home. Deputies pulled over Martin Fernandez, 39 around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Palm Avenue...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man gets 25 to life for killing girl, 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The girl begged him to stop. Clint Mason didn’t listen. Angry she hadn’t finished her homework and chores, Mason used a belt and metal cane to beat 8-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander. She died hours later. On Tuesday, Mason, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Name of man shot in parking lot on Belle Terrace released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police announced the name of the shooting victim on March 12 in the parking lot of 5000 Belle Terrace.  The Bakersfield Police Department said Marco Antonio Rosales, 19, was shot at the scene and died at Kern Medical Center just before 8:30 p.m. on March 17. Rosales and one other woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting on California Ave and P Street leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating a call about a victim with major injuries on California Avenue and P Street. The call came in at 5:13 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives responded to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy