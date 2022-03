HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In 2021, the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open came to Huntsville. It's back for 2022, and organizers hope to find the next generation of cyclists. In conjunction with the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open, which runs April 8-10 in Huntsville, the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Development Clinic will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the UAH Fitness Center (500 John Wright Drive, Huntsville, AL 35805).

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO