Nashville, TN

Extraordinary Nurse Recognized at Nashville General Hospital

By Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Rick Colomitz, ADN, RN, NREMT of Nashville General Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The nomination submitted from a patient/co-worker read in...

beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan hospital names new chief nursing officer

Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital named Dixie Aune, DNP, RN, its chief nursing officer, DBusiness reported March 14. Dr. Aune joins Detroit Medical Center after a career with the U.S. Navy. Most recently, Dr. Aune served as the chief nursing officer of the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (Va.), where she provided guidance for the 270-bed hospital.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sheridan Media

VA nurses recognized for ‘Angel’ Care, preserving dignity

The Sheridan VA Medical System proudly announced that Sheridan VA’s medical unit nurse Carrie Pender was nominated by the veteran for a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a nationwide program adopted by VA and community hospitals alike to help recognize nurses and the unforgettable impact their care has on patients and families.
SHERIDAN, WY
WVNews

WVU Medicine recognizes Certified Nurses Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine is celebrating Certified Nurses Day, March 19, by recognizing its board-certified nurses for their professionalism, leadership, and commitment to excellence in patient care. Board certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their...
MORGANTOWN, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthgrades recognizes 448 hospitals for patient safety

Healthgrades has identified 448 hospitals as the recipients of its 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, the organization said March 15. To determine the recipients, Healthgrades analyzed 2018-20 Medicare data on 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Through its analysis, Healthgrades identified 170,231 potentially...
HEALTH SERVICES
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital to launch new nurse training program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College announced that they will be launching a new program that will train Licensed Practical Nurses that will work at the hospital. “If there is a win-win for someone looking for a career, this is it,” said President...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

3 pediatric hospitals join drug shortage coalition

Three pediatric hospitals have joined the Children’s Hospital Coalition, a first-of-its-kind partnership aiming to ensure the availability of pediatric medications, the group said March 29. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and Miami, Fla.-based Nicklaus Children’s Health System are the latest systems to join the coalition....
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital nurses staging 5-day strike

More than 200 nurses at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning, Pa., began a five-day strike March 13, representing the first strike at the hospital in more than two decades, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The nurses, who are represented by ACMH Nurses United, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of...
KITTANNING, PA
Axios

Health workforce shortages begin to weigh on patient safety

The COVID-19 pandemic and the strain it has put on healthcare workforces is threatening patient care. Why it matters: Years of progress reducing medical errors and preventable hospital-acquired infections were reversed in medical centers and skilled nursing facilities during the pandemic. But ongoing health care workforce disruptions — including early...
HEALTH SERVICES
