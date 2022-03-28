ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Pub renames 'ploughman's Lunch' to 'ploughperson's' and some people are absolutely fuming

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

‘Cancel culture’ chat is everywhere these days as the phoney culture war rages on, and one thing we definitely didn’t see getting dragged into the conversation was the humble ploughman's lunch.

A pub in Devon has updated the name of the dish to reflect the gender-sensitive times we live in, and it’s inevitably sparked heated discussions online.

The classic meal combines a cold spread of bread, cheese, onion and pickle. While it might sound like a traditional dish which has been eaten in the UK for centuries, it was actually only popularised in the 50s and 60s after being promoted by the Cheese Bureau in pubs to boost the sale of cheese.

It’s still a very popular dish though and the Tors Pub in the Dartmoor village of Belstone has mixed things up by rebranding it as "ploughperson's lunch".

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Despite some passionate reactions online, the pub said it was meant to be nothing more than a "bit of fun".

The menu item was first shared online by Twitter user Charlotte Deakins, who posted online: “The world is off its rocker and quite frankly I’m sick of it.”

She was also interviewed by the Telegraph and said: “Quite frankly, my reaction is that it is pandering and dangerous, unless the pub owners have done it in a tongue-in-cheek manner and I hope they have.

“The tweet has gained some traction and people are absolutely sick of the nonsense and having to pussyfoot around because of a small minority who are eternally offended.”

Tors Pub landlord Dicky Harrison also spoke to the paper and said the “fun” menu change was meant to be "tongue in cheek", adding that it was a tribute to the female farmers who work in the area.

No-matter what the intention was, it’s caused a lot of reaction online – and some people are very angry.






H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Indy100
Indy100

175K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

65M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Indy100

Domino’s employee showcases a no-topping pizza order - and the internet has questions

A Dominos worker showcased themself making a pizza order - but there were no toppings.In a video uploaded to TikTok, the Dominos worker, Beth D (@beth_dutton), can be seen chuckling as she made the order. The pizza was sans toppings, although Dutton did add a ring of garlic sauce around the edges of the dough before cutting it into slices."Sometimes you get strange orders at dominos," she captioned her post.The video has 4.4 million views at the time of writing.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
Daily Mail

A find worthy of Robin Hood! Metal detectorist unearths 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction

A metal detectorist has unearthed a 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. The ancient gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684 and looked after trees in Sherwood Forest.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Cheese Bureau#The Tors Pub#Telegraph
Daily Mail

Owners of Devon folk retreat win battle to stop their neighbours from building a horse training facility for their showjumper daughter because it would 'ruin the view of the sunset' from their £1.25m home

The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Blind father says he was left 'upset and humiliated' when Wagamamas and Sainsbury's staff asked him to leave with his guide dog because 'animals aren't allowed' while out shopping with his family

A man who is registered blind says he was asked to leave branches of Sainsbury's and Wagamama with his guide dog - because neither venue allow dogs on the premises. Scott Bailey, 33, from Crewe, was visiting London with his wife Amanda and daughters Grace, 15, and Darcey, nine, when he was approached in a Sainsbury's store and later in Wagamamas, both in Paddington, on Tuesday and asked to leave.
PETS
Daily Mail

Incredible medieval Scottish castle on Airbnb is named ‘hottest property’ in the UK and Ireland in 'Oscars of independent accommodation'

A 16th-century Scottish castle has been named the 'hottest property' in the independent UK and Ireland accommodation sector. Kilmartin Castle, in Scotland's rural Argyll, was handed the accolade last night at a virtual ceremony for the 2022 Eviivo Awards, dubbed the 'Oscars of independent accommodation'. Each award winner was announced...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Frances Wellburn suicide: Inquest told of gaps in care

A former NHS manager who took her own life had received no formal mental health support for two months at the start of lockdown, an inquest heard. Frances Wellburn, 56, from Fulford, York, was being treated for a depressive illness and was found hanging at her home on 2 August 2020.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Children offer to buy food with pocket money and mothers skip meals as UK cost of living crisis hits families

Struggling families say their “mental health is on the ground” as children battle with feelings of shame and guilt amidst soaring living costs. One mother described skipping meals to make sure her children could still eat, while another said her own son would offer his pocket money to help out. They’re just two of the distressing experiences shared by single mothers who spoke to The Independent, all of whom are participants of Covid Realities . The two-year research programme was launched in April 2020 to document the experiences of low-income households.Parents involved in the scheme said money that was...
KIDS
KING-5

Saint Patrick's Day is back at Murphy's Pub

SEATTLE — Doors opened at 9 a.m. at Murphy's Pub in Wallingford and the place was immediately packed with green-garbed revelers enjoying Guinness with a traditional Irish breakfast. Murphy's, which opened in 1981, is Seattle's first Irish bar according to their website. That's a lot of Saint Patrick's Day...
FOX 21 Online

Local Pub’s Ready for Busy Saint Patrick’s Day

DULUTH, MN – Local Irish pubs have been preparing for Saint Patrick’s Day for a couple of months and are now ready to host the community on this Irish Holiday. With all the recent uncertainty regarding Covid restrictions, owners and employees are relieved that most have been lifted for them to able party like it’s 1999 with the beer, food, live music, and the people.
DULUTH, MN
BBC

Bolton luxury mansions demolished after planning row

Five half-built luxury mansions have been demolished after planners said they had a "significant" deviation from their original 2014 designs. The homes at Grundy Fold Farm in Bolton had been built up to a third larger and in different locations than authorised. The houses were ordered to be bulldozed in...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes named the best place in the UK to own an electric car

Milton Keynes has been named the best place in the United Kingdom to own an electric vehicle. New research puts the Buckinghamshire town top of the charts, just narrowly taking the crown from Coventry in the Midlands. According to a study from CarGuide.co.uk, Milton Keynes has around 137.3 electric charging...
CARS
Indy100

Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner she 'switched baristas' has become a meme

A video of Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga making uncomfortable small talk is reminding everyone that celebrities are truly just like us.At Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar after-party, a reporter captured a video of the two women speaking to each other briefly.Bahman Kalbasi posted the video saying, "Couldn’t make out [what] Caitlyn Jenner was saying to #LadyGaga here at #EltonJohn's viewing partying, but Gaga seemed rather formal with her." In the video, Jenner is engaging in a conversation with a seemingly unamused Gaga. Fans immediately deciphered the conversation and realized Jenner had asked Gaga why she had not seen her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Off to another party are we?' Families who lost loved ones to Covid heckle cabinet ministers arriving at luxury London hotel for team-building dinner hosted by Boris Johnson as police fine 20 people over 'Partygate'

Tory ministers were heckled by bereaved families of Covid victims shouting 'off to another party are we?' as they attended a dinner held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a luxury central London hotel. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove were among those to arrive at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Gemma Collins shocks theatre fans as she's cast in hit musical Chicago

When it comes to naming some of the greatest names in musical theatre, The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins may not be the first person who comes to mind.Yet in an announcement which has angered fans of the stage, the TV personality is set to star as Mama Morton in the UK and Ireland tour of the international hit Chicago.Numbers from the popular production include “Cell Block Tango” and “All That Jazz”, with the GC due to take to the stage when the show stops off at Sunderland in May.Posting on Instagram, Collins wrote the news was “the...
MOVIES
Indy100

Cadbury's changed the size of its Dairy Milk bars and fans are fuming

The latest chocolate news is unfortunately leaving fans a little bitter, rather than sweet, after it was revealed a classic Cadbury’s Dairy Milk bar has shrunk from 200g to 180g.What’s even worse, however, is that despite the decrease in size, the price has mostly remained the same across the board – at £2.The move, known as ‘shrinkflation’, is the first size reduction for the specific bar in a decade – according to Cadbury’s US owners, Mondelez.In a statement addressing the change, a Mondelez spokesperson said the company was “facing the same challenges” as other food companies in terms of “significantly...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Thousands of children’s lives transformed thanks to work of Scottish charity

An Edinburgh-based charity has transformed the lives of almost 50,000 children in some of the world’s poorest countries after helping them access vital operations.Theatres set up by KidsOR in some of the poorest countries have seen thousands of children go through their doors in the past 12 months, receiving surgery which often proves to be live-saving.David Cunningham, chief executive of KidsOR, said 2021 was the charity’s “most impactful year yet” and they were “hugely excited that by the end of 2022 we will further expand access to safe surgery for children in low-resource settings with the addition of another 25...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy