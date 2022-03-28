ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA at Oscar's divides fans

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Another day, another PDA from Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker – and this time, they were at the Oscars .

The couple were captured giving red carpet photographers more than they bargained for with passionate kisses and butt grabbing. And while most of us have come to accept that this is now their norm , some social media users still can't get over it.

One asked: "Why does this have to be their thing?"

"Pls, Kourtney and Travis, stop licking each other, we believe you," another joked, while a third added: "Why do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis barker always have to tongue make out everywhere they go for ppl to take pics of?"

Others, however, admire their "beautiful" relationship and how comfortable they are around each other.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One highlighted that the Poosh creator "is having a lot of firsts" with her new beau, which they "love to see."

Another embraced the "rockstar version" of Kardashian, adding: "He's bringing her to life and it's beautiful."

"Travis and Kourtney make me want a relationship," another fan tweeted.

While the Kardashians have attended many exclusive parties, the 42-year-old was the first out of the family to attend the annual Oscars ceremony.

Kardashian stunned in a black vintage Thierry Mugler gown complete with a knee-high split to support Barker and his performance at the event. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer donned a smart black suit, a diamond brooch, and Prada sunglasses.

The Kardashians are set to return to screens on April 14 – and there's even a baby discussion between the couple , which is shown in the trailer. Their new series will be available through Hulu and Disney Plus.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy PDA Photos Of Kanye West And His New Girlfriend

Kanye West is going out of his way to prove he’s over ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the 44-year-old rapper has been spotted out and about with new girlfriend Chaney Jones a number of times over the last several weeks, engaging in some steamy PDA. Jones, who is a dead ringer for West’s ex, has seemingly been enjoying her time in the spotlight with her new rapper beau who also recently ended things with Julia Fox after a whirlwind two month romance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Will Be On ‘Kardashian’s & Says She Still ‘Loves’ Him

Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Academy Awards#Pda#Oscar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Reveals New Tattoo With Kim Kardashian’s Name Amid Kanye West Drama — Photo

In a photo allegedly taken ‘in bed’ with Kim Kardashian, Pete inadvertently revealed he got a new tattoo with her name!. Pete Davidson, 28, has some fresh new ink in honor of girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41! The SNL star inadvertently revealed the tattoo on his chest reading “Kim” during a heated text message exchange with Kim’s ex Kanye West, 44, on Sunday, March 13. Pete shared the lengthy exchange via friend Dave Sirus after Ye alleged that he was being “antagonized” by the comedian who had been “bragging” about being “in bed” with Kim.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Defends Co-Star Pete Davidson Against Kanye West: ‘It’s a Fact – He’s Generous’

Kaley Cuoco vouched for ‘Meet Cute’ co-star Pete Davidson’s character via Instagram. Meanwhile, Kanye continues to taunt the comedian, who is dating Kim Kardashian. Kaley Cuoco, 36, is one supportive colleague. The Flight Attendant actress praised Pete Davidson,28, in a short but supportive Instagram comment on Thursday, Mar. 3. The comic has been the center of conversation after Kanye West buried a Pete-like clay figure in his music video for the track “Eazy”, continuing his weeks-long, one-sided feud with the SNL star.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Has No Idea Who Pete Davidson Or Other Members Of The Kardashian Clan Are, And It's Delightful

It’s nearly impossible to turn on a TV or look at your phone without seeing some kind of news related to the Kardashians. Aside from the family being on reality TV for the better part of the last two decades, the Kardashian-adjacent — primarily their current and former partners — dominate the pop culture worlds of fashion, music and sports. With The Kardashians set to premiere on Hulu in just a couple of weeks, it’s hard to imagine a world where we aren’t keeping up with the famous family. Leave it to Britney Spears to show us that world does indeed exist, and it’s pretty wonderful.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Kardashians' Trailer Reveals the Return of Reality TV's Richest Family

We are about to see the return of a family saga that has spanned several decades, telling the story of an empire built on family and business bound so tightly into one indestructible force. Yes, the Kardashians are coming back. Hulu has just released a new trailer for The Kardashians, giving us a look into America's most famous family coming together after almost a year of reality TV silence. The new series will premiere this April.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

No, these celebrities weren’t reacting to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

In what will surely be remembered as one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in showbiz history, Will Smith hit Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars and sent the internet into total meltdown. The reactions have come in thick and fast, with people racing to get their jokes, memes and hot takes live.Just in case you managed to miss it, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Smith said, as people in...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy