Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA at Oscar's divides fans

Another day, another PDA from Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker – and this time, they were at the Oscars .

The couple were captured giving red carpet photographers more than they bargained for with passionate kisses and butt grabbing. And while most of us have come to accept that this is now their norm , some social media users still can't get over it.

One asked: "Why does this have to be their thing?"

"Pls, Kourtney and Travis, stop licking each other, we believe you," another joked, while a third added: "Why do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis barker always have to tongue make out everywhere they go for ppl to take pics of?"

Others, however, admire their "beautiful" relationship and how comfortable they are around each other.

One highlighted that the Poosh creator "is having a lot of firsts" with her new beau, which they "love to see."

Another embraced the "rockstar version" of Kardashian, adding: "He's bringing her to life and it's beautiful."

"Travis and Kourtney make me want a relationship," another fan tweeted.

While the Kardashians have attended many exclusive parties, the 42-year-old was the first out of the family to attend the annual Oscars ceremony.

Kardashian stunned in a black vintage Thierry Mugler gown complete with a knee-high split to support Barker and his performance at the event. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer donned a smart black suit, a diamond brooch, and Prada sunglasses.

The Kardashians are set to return to screens on April 14 – and there's even a baby discussion between the couple , which is shown in the trailer. Their new series will be available through Hulu and Disney Plus.

