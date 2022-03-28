ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Kuenssberg confirmed as Andrew Marr's BBC replacement to mixed reaction

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

The BBC’s outgoing political editor Laura Kuenssberg is to host a new political programme for the broadcaster from September, in a move which would see her take over the slot previously held by Andrew Marr.

The news follows an announcement from the journalist in December, when she revealed she was “moving on from the best daily reporting job and the most wonderful team in the business” after almost seven years.

Sharing the latest update on Twitter, Kuenssberg wrote : “I’m extremely happy to say that I’ll be in the BBC politics chair on Sunday mornings from September – it’s a genuine honour and real thrill to be working with an amazing team on the show.

“Can’t wait to get started!”

The BBC’s current political programme on Sunday, creatively titled Sunday Morning , is presented by Sophie Raworth, who stepped in after veteran broadcaster Marr left the BBC for LBC .

In other words, Marr moved a few letters down the alphabet – leaving the TV channel in December after 16 years.

December is clearly a popular month for job changes.

However, as is to be expected with something as divisive as politics, Kuenssberg’s new appointment has received a mixed reaction online.

It is not yet known who will replace Kuennsberg as political editor when she steps down next month, but The Times reports the BBC has drawn up an all-female shortlist – including Sky News’ Sophy Ridge and Peston co-host Anushka Asthana.

Meanwhile, Marr previously warned anyone looking for “bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism” to avoid tuning in to his new LBC radio show, Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Global, which operates LBC, have confirmed that Marr’s new show will launch on March 7 and air Monday to Thursday at 6pm.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

