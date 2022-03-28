ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD city, regional leaders in DC pushing for more funding

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – While standing side by side with members of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Todd Gloria spoke about their game plan in trying to secure federal dollars to pay for key projects.

The group is in Washington D.C., meeting with lawmakers.

"We are the 8th largest city in the country. We're the largest metropolitan areas counties in the nation," Gloria said. "It's really important for us to be here to really assert ourselves in terms of our size. From the projects, we're mentioning these are big-city ideas."

Mayor Gloria says because of efforts like this, they've been able to earmark more than $100 million for other committee projects that are already being worked on. This time around, their goal is to focus on cross-border commerce, regional infrastructure and the economy.

In terms of the border, they are pushing to cut down on border wait times by working with Caltrans to open up and staff a third port of entry which would help ease the flow of traffic between the U.S. and Mexico.

Another top project includes renovating the airport, specifically the aging terminal one and plans to connect transit lines to the airport, making it that much easier for people to get to and from work.

San Diego County set to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Following President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that the United States will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said San Diego County would join other major metropolitan areas in welcoming those seeking asylum.
