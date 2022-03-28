ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Victim in March 20 shooting in downtown Ithaca dies

By Matt Butler
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 2 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y.—The victim in a late-night shooting in Ithaca last week has died, Ithaca Police Acting Chief John Joly confirmed to The Ithaca Voice Monday afternoon. Police also confirmed the victim’s name, Teheran Forest. He was 43 years old, of Ithaca. “I can confirm that...

