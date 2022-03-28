Victim in March 20 shooting in downtown Ithaca dies

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A second victim has died from a shooting that happened over the weekend in Fairfield, police said Wednesday. Both of the deceased individuals have been identified as 44-year-old Earl Wayne Wyatt of Fairfield and 36-year-old Damion Davis of Suisun City. Wyatt died at the scene on March 13, while Davis died March 15 at a local hospital. The shooting happened early Sunday morning along East Tabor Avenue, and it is believed to have stemmed from an altercation involving four people, the Fairfield Police Department said. Trine Martinez, 25, is the man accused of the shooting and he surrendered himself shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday. At least one other person was shot, and they have since been released from the hospital. Detectives are continuing their investigation. If you have not been contacted by a detective and were a witness to the shooting, please call (707) 428-7600.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO