ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How you can claim a free £1000 from the government

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 18 hours ago

We promise this isn’t one of those suspicious articles-that-are-actually-adverts you see floating around news sites these days – often next to a piece about treating a fungal nail infection or something.

No, this is actually free money from the UK government.

And we thought April Fool’s Day was on Friday…

Cheers, Rishi !

The free grand actually relates to what’s known as a Lifetime ISA (Individual Savings Account), which allows you to stash away £4,000 of your cash, each year, in an account to go towards your first house or retirement.

The extra £1,000 comes in the form of a 25 per cent bonus from the government - if you save the full £4,000, that is.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Account-holders will also get tax-free interest (i.e. more money) on what they save, too.

Anyone aged between 18 and 39 can open up a Lifetime ISA, and you can contribute to that and a cash ISA in the same financial year.

This is where the urgency comes in, as the new tax year – 2022/23 - starts on 6th April.

If you miss that deadline, you can still apply for a Lifetime ISA, but you’d be waiting a little while longer to get the free wonga than if you did it just before the end of this tax year.

And just to cover our backs, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis suggests it’s a good idea, too.

Writing in his weekly ‘Money Tips’ email , Lewis said: “While cash ISAs aren’t much cop for most, other ISAs can be.

“If you’re a first-time buyer, check out the Lifetime ISA’s 25 per cent boost worth up to £1,000/year on your first home.”

In order to use the savings to help you buy your first home, you must be looking to buy a property that costs £450,000 or less; buy it at least 12 months after you make your first ISA payment; use a conveyance or solicitor to help with the purchase and buy it with a mortgage.

More information about the Lifetime ISA can be found on the GOV.UK website .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

How Can Users Make Free Money From Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrency is a very new and unique norm in today’s digital life. People who invested their money in Bitcoin or do Bitcoin trading have seen a high possibility of making free money from it. It is suggested that users keep their cryptocurrency under the supervision of their bank account because it is considered the safest option available. It Might be a very inconvenient task, but it is imperative because cryptocurrency has many complexities. But when the person knows about the method adequately, it becomes a straightforward task for them. The user can start their account by putting it on a very authentic trading platform such as the Bitcoin system. However, many tasks are a bit tedious because of the complexity of cryptocurrencies. Here you can get the answer to an interesting question, is Bitcoin for the Rich only?
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Here’s how you can earn free crypto with Binance’s new EduFi

Binance has been one of the prominent actors who cared deeply about crypto education. It established its learning platform Binance Academy in 2018 during the crypto education hype. Since then, Binance Academy has been providing educational content in videos and articles in different proficiency levels. Today, Binance announced the launch...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's popularity has hit an all-time low after the spring statement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s popularity has hit an all-time low after his much-criticised spring statement.The Conservative MP’s approval rating has dipped from 48 per cent during last year’s Budget to 35 per cent currently, according to Opinium. On Monday afternoon Sunak was being quizzed over whether or not his mini-budget has done enough to help people with the cost of living crisis. During last week’s spring statement he announced a 5p cut in fuel duty and an increase in the threshold at which people pay national insurance contributions.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterHe promised the first cut in...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Money Tips#Uk#Lifetime Isa Lrb
TheConversationAU

A cost-of-living budget: cuts, spends, and everything you need to know at a glance

With rising inflation, a war in Europe affecting global fuel costs, and ongoing supply strain issues, this year’s budget is shaped not just by the upcoming election but a growing cry in the community about the cost of living. But despite some significant multi-billion dollar spends within the next six months, the deficit is predicted to shrink considerably from last year (and the shock of 2020) to just $79.8 billion – largely due to factors out of the government’s control. While GDP surged as we began to see a way out of the COVID tunnel, the government forecasts that this will...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Josh Frydenberg’s budget is an extraordinary turnaround – but leaves a $40 billion problem

It’s often said in business circles that good companies manage their balance sheet, and bad companies manage their P&L (profit and loss account). That same aphorism applies to governments. And by that standard, Josh Frydenberg’s fourth budget is a triumph. Net debt is forecast to peak at 33.1% of GDP in 2024-25, compared to 40.9% in last year’s budget. Net interest payments stay below 1% of GDP—a better result than every year from 1984 to 2000. Read more: A cost-of-living budget: cuts, spends, and everything...
ECONOMY
Indy100

How much has the price of petrol fallen by since Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty?

Rishi Sunak recently announced a 5p cut in fuel duty as part of the spring statement and motoring company AA has revealed how much the price of petrol has fallen at the pumps so far - and it makes for disappointing reading.The announcement on Wednesday (23 March) by the chancellor comes as drivers have been met with record fuel prices due to an increased cost in oil as a result of Russia's ongoing invasion into Ukraine.Sunak told MPs: "Today, I can announce that for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut."Not by one, not even...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy